Citi plans to end overdraft fees this summer as banks compete for deposits
Feb. 24, 2022 10:27 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)TD, BAC, MTBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As banks compete with each other and fintechs for consumer deposits, Citigroup (C -4.3%) said it will eliminate overdraft fees, returned item fees, and overdraft protection fees by this summer, joining a long list of financial institutions that are either reducing or eliminating the fees altogether.
- "Citi (NYSE:C) will be the only top five U.S. bank (based on assets) to completely eliminated these fees, representing its continued commitment as a top leader in banking to increase financial inclusion in underserved communities," the company said.
- The elimination of the fees comes after Citi (C) put in place for 20 years measures to minimize overdraft fees. "In fact, the overdraft revenue Citi collects has been among the lowest, compared to its competitors," the bank said.
- Since the beginning of 2022, M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), TD Bank (NYSE:TD), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Regions Bank have pledged to overhaul overdraft fee policies.
- At a May 2021 Senate hearing, Elizabeth Warren blasted big bank CEOs for collecting overdraft fees during the pandemic.