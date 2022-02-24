Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) posted record full-year earnings after high commodity prices hiked profits to more than double a year ago, with FY 2021 underlying EBITDA rising to $20.63B from $9.8B in 2020, broadly in line with $20.54B analyst consensus.

Anglo declared a final dividend of $1.18/share with a special dividend of $0.50/share, bringing full-year dividends to $4.19/share, above $3.61 market consensus; including share buybacks, Anglo has announced $6.2B in total returns with respect to 2021 profits.

The miner reiterated its production guidance for the next three years, except for 2022 copper because of the start-up of the Quellaveco project in Peru; guidance was revised down to 660K-750K metric tons from its prior outlook of 680K-760K tons, which would still come in higher than 647K tons for 2021.

Anglo said Quellaveco remains on track to achieve first production in the middle of 2022, but it now sees output from the mine at 100K-150K tons of copper this year vs. 120K-160K tons previously.

"We expect the results will be taken positively, notably the higher dividends and better than expected cash flow," RBC Capital analysts say.

Weighing on the company is the possibility of sanctions on Russia, where Anglo derives 40% of its EBITDA, Liberum analyst Ben Davis notes.

Anglo American's overall Q4 production came in broadly flat compared to the year-ago quarter but showed a solid finish to the year.