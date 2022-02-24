Editas Medicine net loss narrows as its beats on bottom line
Feb. 24, 2022 10:36 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Editas Medicine saw its net loss narrow ~34% in Q4 2021 as it beat on the bottom line.
- Net loss in the quarter was $41.4M, or -$0.61 per basic and diluted share.
- Revenue of ~$12.5M in the quarter was a 9.4% increase from the prior-year period.
- Total operating expenses decreased ~37% year over year to $41.6M.
- Editas (EDIT +2.7%) ended the year with $619.9M in cash.
