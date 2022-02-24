The Dept. of Justice is said expected to sue to block UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) planned purchase of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) today.

The agency is expected to argue in its lawsuit that the combination would give UnitedHealth (UNH) sensitive data that it could use against its competitors in the industry, according to a New York Times report, which cited two people familiar.

The news comes after a report last week that the DOJ was preparing a lawsuit to block United Healthcare (UNH) from purchasing the company Change Healthcare (CHNG). The DOJ hadn't found any divestitures that would be acceptable to allay the antitrust concerns for the combination.

Late Friday UNH and Change Healthcare (CHNG) disclosed in a filing that the DOJ had until Feb. 27 to sue to block the transaction.

In December UNH pushed back the deadline to complete its merger with Change Healthcare (CHNG) to April 5 as it worked to gain regulatory approval for the deal. In November, the companies agreed with the Department of Justice to not complete the transaction before Feb. 22.

A DOJ lawsuit comes after Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) terminated its $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) earlier this month right after the FTC last month voted 4-0 to file a lawsuit to block the transaction.

Earlier this month Change Healthcare was raised to buy at Citi 'deal or no deal.' If the deal fails to go through, Citi sees the fundamental value of Change Healthcare at $23/share, which is based off an 11x CY2022 adj. EBITDA multiple. The analyst added that initially on a deal break the shares may trade down to about $18.