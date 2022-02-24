Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock has lost a third of its value since the beginning of the year, swept up by a broader sell-off of EV maker shares. But with the launch of its first vehicle fast approaching, is now the time to buy?

Ready to Launch

Shares of the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based automaker have fallen 33% year-to-date. In comparison, shares of industry bellwether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have dropped 28% over that time. Meanwhile, other competitors have seen even larger drops. Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) has declined 37%, Nio (NYSE:NIO) retreated 35%, and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) fell 45%

At the same time, the S&P 500 index has slid 11% year-to-date. Fisker shares most recently changed hands at $10.50 in late morning trading Thursday.

The sell-off in FSR has occurred ahead of two major catalysts looming on the horizon.

The first is delivery of its first vehicle, the hotly anticipated Fisker Ocean. The SUV, which will have a starting price of $37,499, is the brainchild of renowned car designer Henrik Fisker, who also serves as Fisker’s chairman and chief executive officer. Deliveries are expected to begin in November 2022.

The second is the rollout of its second model, a more budget-priced EV called PEAR. Deliveries of PEAR are expected to begin at the end of 2024, with production starting at 250K per year. The vehicle is expected to have a sticker price of just under $30,000, significantly lower than most other EVs on the market.

It should be noted that Fisker is currently operating in the red, reporting a 2021 net loss of $471M on revenue of $106K. The company released its year-end earnings report on Feb. 16.

Is FSR a Buy?

Analysts at Cowen, who rate Fisker an Outperform with a price target of $28, said in a note last week that they expect PEAR production to reach 1M per year after 2025. They added that the company is taking reservations for PEAR sooner than expected and that Ocean has generated significant interest among commercial fleet buyers such as car rental companies.

Cowen analysts also indicated they were impressed by Fisker’s recently announced warranty program, which guarantees the powertrain for six years and 60K miles and battery for 10 years and 100k miles. “We view this as an ambitious warranty plan that highlights management's confidence in the design and the durability of the product,” wrote the analysts in their note.

Analysts at Credit Suisse were more bullish.

“In the wake of a sharp decline in growth-oriented stocks, we believe FSR has oversold and see an attractive entry point as our broader thesis on FSR remains intact,” wrote the Credit Suisse analysts in their note last week. “We believe that the start of production of Ocean in November is a key catalyst and could be enough to drive significant upside to the stock.”

The Credit Suisse analysts maintained their Outperform rating on the stock but lowered their price target to $25 from $32.

Raymond James analysts, meanwhile, rated FSR as a Market Perform, citing uncertainty over which Ocean model customers will prefer, given the wide price and gross margin range among the models. They noted that the base model Ocean Sport is expected to be priced at $37,499, with the mid-range Ocean Ultra at $49,999 and the Ocean Extreme at $68,999. The models also vary widely in drive range.

“Put simply, if everyone wants Sport, the Ocean will probably never be profitable. On the other hand, if everyone is willing to splurge on Extreme, the company will have one of the best margin profiles in the auto industry,” Raymond James analysts said in a note last week. “The reality, of course, will be somewhere in the middle.”

Analysts rate Fisker a Buy, on average. Of the 12 analysts tracked by SA over the past 90 days, four rated the stock a Strong Buy, three a Buy, four a Hold, and one a Sell. SA contributors also rated the stock a Buy, on average.

Meanwhile, Fisker’s SA Quant Rating is a Sell. While the company earned an A for growth, it received a D+ for momentum and D- for valuation and profitability.

