EU commercial vehicle sales fell 11.1% in January
- New commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 11.1% to 125,292 units in January, followed by 8.4% decline in December.
- This was mainly due to a drop in new van sales.
- Of the region’s four major markets, Spain saw the sharpest drop -20.1%, followed by France -17.0% and Germany -3.1%. In Italy, sales levels remained unchanged Y/Y.
- New light commercial vehicles registrations fell 14.2% to 99,461 units for the month.
- New heavy commercial vehicles registrations rose 8% to 20,596 units.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew 4.1% to 23,537 units. Central Europe continued to be the main driver of growth, with Poland not only being the third biggest truck market in the EU but also posting the strongest percentage gain +51.7% and at Western Europe’s major markets, only Spain recorded solid growth +13.9%.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches slipped 6.6% to 2,294 units for the month.
- Last 12 months sales trend for European Union commercial vehicles:
