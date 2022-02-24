ArcelorMittal to slow Ukraine steel production

Feb. 24, 2022 10:43 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Metal smelting furnace in steel mills

zhaojiankang/iStock via Getty Images

ArcelorMittal (MT -7.9%) said it is slowing down production at its major steel plant in Ukraine to "a technical minimum" and stop production at its underground mines in the country, although all open-pit mining continues for now.

The steelmaker runs one of Europe's biggest steel mills at Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, and has ~29K employees and contractors in the country.

Below-surface mines account for ~10% of ArcelorMittal's Ukrainian mining operations.

ArcelorMittal recently reported Q4 EBITDA of $5.05B, nearly triple from $1.73B in the year-earlier quarter but well below $6.06B posted in Q3.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.