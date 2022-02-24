Trupanion stock gains after Bank of America upgrades to Buy

Feb. 24, 2022

  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock is rising ~6% after BofA Securities upgrades the pet care insurer to Buy from Neutral, saying its recent 17% drop is overblown.
  • Trupanion (TRUP) shares dropped last week after Q4 earnings missed consensus and its 53.2K gross new subscription pet additions trailed BofA's estimate of 59.6K.
  • While BofA expects new pet growth in 2022 to be "less robust" than it was in 2021, "we expect growth to re-accelerate in 4Q22 as the Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), and State Farm sales channels come online in earnest."
  • BofA's Buy recommendation clashes with Quant rating of Sell, but aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
