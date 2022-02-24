Chinese gaming company Netease slips as revenue falls shy of estimates

  • Chinese online gaming company Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) saw its shares edged downward, Thursday, in the wake of a mixed fourth-quarter earnings and revenue report.
  • Prior to the start of trading, Netease (NTES) posted a profit, excluding one-time items, of $1.58 a share, on revenue of $3.8 billion. Wall Street analysts had forecast the company to earn $1.06 a share, on revenue of $3.82 billion.
  • Revenue from online gaming services totaled $2.73 billion, with sales from mobile games accounting for 68.3% of that amount.
  • Netease (NTES) shares slipped by 2%, Thursday, as much of the tech sector staggered on reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Along with Netease (NTES), Chineses Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) fell more than 4% after it reported its lowest quarterly revenue growth in more than eight years.
