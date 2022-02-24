AbbVie's Rinvoq demonstrates efficacy in second late-stage Crohn's study
Feb. 24, 2022 10:59 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AbbVie's (ABBV -1.3%) Rinvoq (upadacitinib) met its primary endpoint of clinical remission and endoscopic response at week 12 in a late-stage study in moderate to severe Crohn's disease.
- Results from the U-EXCEL trial, the second of two phase 3 induction studies, found that a significantly higher number of patients treated with a 12-week induction regimen of Rinvoq 45 mg daily achieved clinical remission at week 12 compared to placebo (49% versus 29%).
- Also, mirroring results from the U-EXCEED study, a significantly higher proportion of patients on Rinvoq also achieved steroid-free clinical remission compared to placebo at week 12 among patients taking corticosteroids at baseline.
