Intellia Therapeutics stock rises 5% as Q4 revenue soars 95% Y/Y
Feb. 24, 2022 11:00 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +4.8%) Q4 collaboration revenue rose 94.91% Y/Y to $12.85M.
- The company said the increase was mainly driven by $5.8M in revenue recorded in 2021 from its joint venture with AvenCell.
- "We continued to make steady progress across our multiple clinical programs. In addition, we nominated two new development candidates – NTLA-2003 and NTLA-6001. Notably, we are looking forward to sharing additional data from the landmark study of NTLA-2001 next week,” said Intellia President and CEO John Leonard.
- Q4 net loss increased to -$81.24M, compared to -$42.19M in Q4 2020.
- Total operating expenses increased to $93.27M, compared to $48.99M in Q4 2020.
- Research and development expenses increased by $32.9M to $71.2M in Q4 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the advancement of the company's lead programs, research personnel growth and expansion of the development organization.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were ~$1.09B, compared to $597.4M as of Dec. 31, 2020.