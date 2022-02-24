Macy's gains after Citi is pushed off its bear stance on the retailer

Feb. 24, 2022 11:05 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Citigroup was the latest firm to turn more constructive on Macy's (M +2.1%) with an upgrade to Neutral from Sell on the department store operator after it checked back on valuation.

Citi's Paul Lejuez: "While we continue to believe M faces substantial structural challenges (see below), we believe the stock has reached a level (trading at a 5x P/E our F22E) where the risk/reward is balanced. We model a significant EBIT margin decline in the coming yrs (from 9.7% in F21 to 7.7% in F22 to 4.8% by F26), but free cash flow on our cautious long term estimates (along with its improved balance sheet) drive our $25 DCF-based target price. With the stock trading at a P/E of 5x our F22E (and 3x our F22E EBITDA), the mkt prices in significant concerns/risk, which we view as appropriate given their challenging position in the mkt."

The average analyst price target on Macy's (NYSE:M) has moved up to $31.24.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Macy's stepped up to Strong Buy from Hold on January 10.

