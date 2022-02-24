Pinnacle West Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:07 AM ETPinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+129.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $659.68M (-11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PNW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.