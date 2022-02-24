Calumet Specialty Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:07 AM ETCalumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (+62.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.09M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLMT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.