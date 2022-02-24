Northern Oil & Gas Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:08 AM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+68.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.59M (+161.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NOG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.