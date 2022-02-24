Precipio sees 25% growth in Q4 prelim revenues
Feb. 24, 2022 11:10 AM ETPrecipio, Inc. (PRPO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Precipio (PRPO) expects revenues of $8.9M in 2021, an increase of $2.8M from prior year; Q4 revenues are seen posting a 25% Y/Y gain to $2.4M.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 and FY revenue stands at $3.2M and $9.6M respectively.
- The growth was led by revenue growth in Pathology Diagnostic Testing.
- Current HemeScreen revenues are driven from its flagship MPN panel; Q4 revenues were $0.4M up from less than $0.1M for FY20.
- Once other panels such as CLL (delayed due to changes in guidelines) and BCR-ABL (expected in Q2) become available, the company expects to see not only growth due to additional customers, but also an increase in revenue per customer due to expanded utilization of multiple panels.
- The company entered 2022 with annualized product contracts totaling in excess of $1.6M and anticipate meaningful growth with these same customers as additional HemeScreen panels are released across the year.
- The company sees significant increases in gross profits from revenue growth, leveraging expenses from increased volume and from product revenue that has demonstrated significant above industry average gross profits.