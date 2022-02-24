Cinemark Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:11 AM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (+94.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $598.07M (+508.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CNK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.