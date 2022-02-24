EchoStar slides after satcomm company reports heavy loss in Q4 results
Feb. 24, 2022 11:12 AM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is down 20% in early Thursday trading after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue stood at $498.64M (+1.9% Y/Y), primarily driven by higher equipment sales of $18.8M to company's domestic and international enterprise customers partially offset by lower service revenues of $9.4M primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.
- Segment-wise: Hughes revenue, $491.15M; EchoStar Satellite Services revenue of $4.87M; Corporate and Other revenue of $2.62M.
- This takes the company's full-year revenue to $1.99B.
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $159.5M.
- Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,462,000, declining 48,000 from September 30, 2021.
- EchoStar reported net loss of $80.1M, reflecting a decline of $77.5M Y/Y broadly driven by its equity investment in DISH Mexico of $55.3M.
- GAAP EPS was -$0.88.
- The company ended the quarter with $1.5B in cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities.
