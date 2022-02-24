Pfizer-BioNTech COVID booster recommended by EMA for children 12 and older
Feb. 24, 2022 11:17 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- An advisory panel of the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has recommended that Pfizer (PFE -1.7%) and BioNTech's (BNTX +7.6%) COVID-19 vaccine be authorized as a booster to children 12 years and older.
- The recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is based on data from a trial of a booster dose of the vaccine in adolescents 16 years and older as well as real-world evidence from other countries, such as Israel.
- The vaccine, known as Comirnaty, is already authorized as a two-dose regimen in this age group. It is also authorized as a booster for those 18 years and older.
