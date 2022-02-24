Update 11:58am: Adds UnitedHealth response to lawsuit.

The Dept. of Justice filed a lawsuit to block UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) planned $13B purchase of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that the proposed deal would would "harm competition" in commercial health insurance markets, as well as in the market for a technology used by health insurers to process health insurance claims and reduce health care costs, according to a DOJ statement.

The news comes after a report last week that the DOJ was preparing a lawsuit to block United Healthcare (UNH) from purchasing Change Healthcare (CHNG) for $25.75/share, which was originally announced last January. The DOJ hadn't found any divestitures that would be acceptable to allay the antitrust concerns for the combination.

“The proposed transaction threatens an inflection point in the health care industry by giving United control of a critical data highway through which about half of all Americans’ health insurance claims pass each year,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in the statement. “Unless the deal is blocked, United stands to see and potentially use its health insurance rivals’ competitively sensitive information for its own business purposes and control these competitors’ access to innovations in vital health care technology."

UnitedHealth (UNH) said it planned to "vigorously" defend its case for the deal with Change Healthcare (CHNG).

“Change Healthcare and Optum together can increase efficiency and reduce friction in health care, producing a better experience and lower costs," UnitedHealth said in as statement emailed to Seeking Alpha. "The Department’s deeply flawed position is based on highly speculative theories that do not reflect the realities of the health care system. We will defend our case vigorously.”

Late Friday UNH and Change Healthcare (CHNG) disclosed in a filing that the DOJ had until Feb. 27 to sue to block the transaction.

The DOJ alleges that an acquisition of Change Healthcare would give UNH access to its rival health insurers’ "competitively sensitive information" that it could use to gain an "unfair advantage and harm competition" in health insurance markets.

In December UNH pushed back the deadline to complete its merger with Change Healthcare (CHNG) to April 5 as it worked to gain regulatory approval for the deal. In November, the companies agreed with the Department of Justice to not complete the transaction before Feb. 22.

Change Healthcare (CHNG) shares rose 2.5%, while UnitedHealth (UNH) fell 1.5%. Analysts and investors largely expected the DOJ would challenge the deal, though the question in recent weeks has been if UNH will walk or continue to fight for the deal in court. The Information reported in August that the the DOJ was considering a lawsuit to block the deal.

A DOJ lawsuit comes after Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) terminated its $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) earlier this month night after the FTC last month voted 4-0 to file a lawsuit to block the transaction.

Earlier this month Change Healthcare was raised to buy at Citi 'deal or no deal.' If the deal fails to go through, Citi sees the fundamental value of Change Healthcare at $23/share, which is based off an 11x CY2022 adj. EBITDA multiple. The analyst added that initially on a deal break the shares would may trade down to about $18.