LendingTree Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:25 AM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-169.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.25M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TREE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.