Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:28 AM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.88 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.12B (-16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.