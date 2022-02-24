Ruble and euro weaken, strengthening U.S. dollar as Ukraine conflict ramps up
Feb. 24, 2022 11:30 AM ETVanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Russia ETF (RSX), IEUR, FXEUSDUBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- With Russian forces pushing into Ukraine, the Russian ruble drops 6.6% and the euro weakens 1.4% against the U.S. dollar, as the conflict ratchets up concerns over fuel supplies in Europe.
- The crisis also underscores the greenback's role as safe haven, as the U.S. Dollar Index climbs 1.2% to 97.39. Earlier Thursday, it had touched 97.74, its highest level since May 2020.
- WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) is rising 1.4%, while the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) dips 1.3%. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is falling 3.7% in late morning trading in New York on Thursday.
- VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is down 26%.
