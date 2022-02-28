Epsilon Energy initiates quarterly dividend of $0.0625/share and authorized a one-year share repurchase program
Feb. 28, 2022 4:31 AM ETEpsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) declares $0.0625/share quarterly dividend.
- Forward yield 4.46%
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 8; ex-div March 7.
- With the initiation of a cash dividend, Epsilon intends to pay regular quarterly dividends, with future dividend payments subject to quarterly review and approval by its board. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2022 is $0.25 per share.
- The board also authorized one-year share repurchase program of up to 1,183,410 of the outstanding common shares, representing 5% of the outstanding common shares of Epsilon, for an aggregate purchase price of not more than $8.0M, commencing on March 8, 2022.