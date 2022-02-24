Foot Locker Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:32 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.