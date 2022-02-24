Keurig Dr Pepper falls after higher costs dent outlook

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -4.9%) fell on Thursday along with beverage sector peers on a turbulent day for the broad stock market due to the Russia invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Keurig Dr Pepper also reported Q4 results.

KDP posted organic sales growth of 3.2% in Q4 and maintained the company's 2022 guidance that was issued on its analyst day, but investors seem focused on some of the cost headwinds that led to a drop in operating income from a year ago. The beverage seller pointed to broad-based inflation and significant supply chain disruption across manufacturing, logistics, material inputs and labor availability. Also impacting the year-over-year comparison was increased marketing investment and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the beverage sector.