AES Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:33 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.63B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.