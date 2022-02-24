Sempra Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 11:34 AM ETSempra (SRE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.52B (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.