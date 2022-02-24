TransMedics (TMDX +21.6%) shares have added more than a fifth in morning hours Thursday after the med-tech company posted a strong revenue beat for Q4 2021, recording what could be the highest in its earnings history.

Revenue for the quarter climbed ~27% YoY to $9.7M mainly driven by the commercial launch of OCS Heart and OCS Liver in the U.S. While gross margin increased to ~72% from ~63% in the prior-year period, the net loss more than doubled to ~$12.7M as operating expenses reached $18.3M with ~71% YoY growth.

2021 revenue jumped ~18% YoY to $25.6 thanks to new product launches and market expansions of existing products. However, the net loss increased by ~54% YoY to $44.2M as operating expenses climbed ~41% YoY to $60.6M.

The cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $92.5M at the end of 2021, ~26% lower than the level in 2020 year-end.

For 2022, TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) projects $49M – $55M in net revenue, indicating ~62% – ~82% YoY growth from the previous year.

