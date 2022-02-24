TransMedics surges as launch of organ care systems drives strong Q4 beat

Feb. 24, 2022 11:34 AM ETTransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly Results

Aajan/iStock via Getty Images

TransMedics (TMDX +21.6%) shares have added more than a fifth in morning hours Thursday after the med-tech company posted a strong revenue beat for Q4 2021, recording what could be the highest in its earnings history.

Revenue for the quarter climbed ~27% YoY to $9.7M mainly driven by the commercial launch of OCS Heart and OCS Liver in the U.S. While gross margin increased to ~72% from ~63% in the prior-year period, the net loss more than doubled to ~$12.7M as operating expenses reached $18.3M with ~71% YoY growth.

2021 revenue jumped ~18% YoY to $25.6 thanks to new product launches and market expansions of existing products. However, the net loss increased by ~54% YoY to $44.2M as operating expenses climbed ~41% YoY to $60.6M.

The cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $92.5M at the end of 2021, ~26% lower than the level in 2020 year-end.

For 2022, TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) projects $49M – $55M in net revenue, indicating ~62% – ~82% YoY growth from the previous year.

See how the above forecast is stacked up against the current consensus on Wall Street for the company.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.