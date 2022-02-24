STAAR Surgical stock rises 12% as Q4 sales soar 28% Y/Y

STAAR Surgical (STAA +11.7%) stock rose following its earnings results, where Q4 net sales grew 28% Y/Y to $59M.

The company said the increase was driven by ICL sales and unit growth of 33% and 36%, respectively, as compared to the prior year period. Other product sales decreased 3% compared to Q4 2020.

ICL sales formed 90% of total net sales for Q4 2021.

"During the fourth quarter, sales in Europe and our U.S. manufacturing operations were impacted by Covid-related staffing and throughput challenges which are now lessening. Global demand for our ICL continues unabated through the first seven weeks of the first quarter of 2022, including record orders from surgeons in China," said President and CEO Caren Mason.

Adjusted net income grew 40.2% Y/Y to $9.47M in Q4 2021. Q4 gross profit margin was 76.3%, compared to 74.6% in Q4 2020. Operating expenses increased to $37.6M, compared to $30.2M, in Q4 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2021 totaled $199.7M, compared to $152.5M at the end of Q4 2020. The company generated $44M in cash from operations for FY 2021.

Outlook:

"For fiscal 2022, we plan to invest more heavily in consumer awareness building programs designed to drive growth," Mason commented.

Mason noted that the company was reaffirming its previously provided outlook for net sales of ~$295M for fiscal 2022, subject to no unforeseen incremental impact from COVID on its business, it would represent growth of +28% Y/Y.

Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $295.12M.