Cloud computing platform, DigitalOcean jumps 9% on growing customer base and per customer revenue
Feb. 24, 2022 11:38 AM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- DigitalOcean (DOCN +6.5%) Q4 shows a leap in revenue of ~37% from last year quarter to $119.7M, beating consensus by $0.68M.
- Average revenue per customer increased 29% Y/Y.
- ARR ended the year at $490M, representing 37% Y/Y growth.
- Gross profit of $75.3M or 63% of revenue and adjusted gross profit of $97.4M or 81% of revenue.
- Loss from operations was $10.1M and operating margin was (8)%.
- Net Dollar Retention Rate as 116%, up from 105% prior.
- “2021 was a transformational year for DigitalOcean. We achieved an exciting milestone in becoming a public company, built out our executive leadership team and board, accelerated our revenue growth and achieved our first year of positive free cash flow. In 2022, we will build upon our strong foundation with a focus on expanding our product and go to market portfolios combined with operational excellence to sustain high growth and strong free cash flow.” said Yancey Spruill, CEO.
- Outlook Q1 2022: Total revenue of $126.0M-126.5M vs. $125.98M consensus; Non-GAAP operating margin of 12% to 13%; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 to $0.12 vs. $0.11 consensus.
- Outlook FY 2022: Total revenue of $564M-568M vs. $562.61M consensus; Non-GAAP operating margin of 13% to 15%; Free cash flow in the range of 8% to 10% of revenue; Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.70 to $0.71.
