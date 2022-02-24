Moderna COVID vaccine recommended by EMA for children 6-11 years old
Feb. 24, 2022 11:41 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- An advisory panel of the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has recommended that Moderna's (MRNA +11.5%) COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children 6 to 11 years old.
- The recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is based on data from a study in the age group showing that that the immune response to the lower dose of the vaccine, known as Spikevax (50 µg), was comparable to that seen with the higher dose (100 µg) in 18- to 25-year-olds.
- As in people 12 years and older, the vaccine will be given in two doses four weeks apart.
- Some European countries have been hesitant in using Spikevax in men 30 and younger citing a potential increased risk of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, associated with the shot.