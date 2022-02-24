Moderna COVID vaccine recommended by EMA for children 6-11 years old

Feb. 24, 2022 11:41 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Covid-19 Vaccine

carmengabriela/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.