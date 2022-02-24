Discovery posts beats in revenue, underlying profit ahead of WarnerMedia closing

Feb. 24, 2022 11:44 AM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA), TDISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Summer TCA Tour - Day 3

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is 5.9% lower amid some broader media-sector declines Thursday, following on its fourth-quarter earnings report - likely its last before a transformative combination with WarnerMedia (T -3.4%).

The company beat expectations on revenue and underlying profitability, capping an "exceptional year" for the company, CEO David Zaslav says.

Revenues rose 10% to $3.19 billion - up 11% excluding foreign exchange impact.

Net income as reported dropped heavily, to $91 million from a prior-year $318 million, but was impacted by a $307 million swing in "other income/expense," including such factors as an $85 million noncash impairment from the merger of Discovery's Group Nine Media with Vox Media.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization, though, rose to $1.14 billion on an adjusted basis, from a previous $1 billion (up 13%, or up 15% excluding FX).

Cash from operations jumped 60% to $884 million, and free cash flow rose 78%, to $784 million.

Discovery grew global direct-to-consumer paying subscribers to 22 million, up by 2 million from the previous quarter.

In the company's U.S. Networks unit, advertising revenue rose 5% to $1.1 billion, while distribution revenues jumped 17% to $832 million. Overall U.S. revenues rose 14%, to $2.03 billion, and OIBDA rose 17%, to $1.1 billion.

Internationally, advertising revenues rose 10% to $607 million, while distribution ticked up 2% to $520 million. Overall international revenues rose 5% to $1.16 billion.

Discovery and AT&T (NYSE:T) are tracking toward a mid- to late-April close to their deal to combine media businesses into the new Warner Bros. Discovery, now that Discovery's set its stockholder meeting for March 11.

Seeking Alpha authors rate Discovery a Strong Buy, while Wall Street as a group has a Buy stance. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, meanwhile, signal a Hold.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.