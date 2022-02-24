Cheniere Q4 results - improved guidance, strategic positioning drives shares +7%
Cheniere (NYSE:LNG) reported earnings ahead of the market open Thursday, posting mixed earnings results, raising 2022 financial guidance, and announcing a supply deal with EOG (NYSE:EOG):
- Earnings - the Company posted $1.34b in adjusted EBITDA during Q4, versus Street expectations for $1.38b.
- Guidance - Management provided preliminary 2022 guidance along with Q3 results in November of last year, Thursday the Company updated guidance, raising consolidated EBITDA forecasts 20% and distributable cash flow to $11.00/s (midpoint), representing a forward yield of 8.5%.
- Supply - Cheniere (LNG) also announced a long-term production marketing agreement with EOG (EOG), whereby EOG will supply 2.6mtpa of gas to Cheniere at JKM-linked LNG prices, in addition to volumes receiving domestic, hub-linked prices.
The Company is a favorite amongst Wall Street analysts, and mixed Q4 results are unlikely to hold back shares, considering the improved guidance. Additionally, events unfolding in Eastern Europe are likely to lead the earnings revision cycle higher, and remind investors of the Company's strategic importance.