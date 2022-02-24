Hertz Global stock jumps 9% on Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 24, 2022 11:48 AM ETHTZBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ) stock jumped 9% a day after the company reported Q4 results that beat Street estimates.
- Q4 total revenue per unit per month (RPU) rose 31% from Q4 of 2019, due to disciplined fleet management and a continued recovery in travel demand.
- These trends, along with strong cost performance, drove $0.91 of adj. EPS in Q4.
- "Sustained structural improvements and disciplined fleet management contributed to a strong performance across our top and bottom line, despite the challenges presented by COVID, supply chain constraints and labor shortages," said interim CEO Mark Fields.
- In a post-earnings call, Fields said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 had a near-term impact on the travel industry. The weakness was localized to Jan. and H1 of Feb. "Industry pricing for the remainder of the quarter is significantly stronger than H1 of the quarter. As a result of this relative industry discipline, the recovery has been swift," he said.
- CFO Kenny Cheung said at Dec. 31, HTZ's corporate net debt position was ~$550M and it has no material corporate debt maturities until 2026.