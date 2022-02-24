Under Armour gains after Argus upgrade, buyback boost

Feb. 24, 2022 11:48 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Sport Clothing Company Under Armour Reports Quarterly Earnings Of Over A Billion Dollars

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Argus turned constructive on Under Armour (UAA +2.8%) with an upgrade to Buy from Neutral on the expectation that the athletic apparel giant will overcome near-term challenges and that the recent pullback in the shares offers investors a favorable entry point.

Analyst Kristina Ruggeri: "UAA has improved results by closely managing inventory, avoiding product discounting, focusing on premium products, and boosting direct-to-consumer sales. It has also strengthened marketing and implemented a restructuring program to lower costs."

Argus assigned a price target of $19 to Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).

Yesterday: Under Armour announces $500M share repurchase program.

