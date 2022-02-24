Hanover Bancorp files to hold IPO on Nasdaq
Feb. 24, 2022 12:02 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) has filed to hold an initial public offering on Nasdaq.
- The New York-based community bank has applied to list its shares under the symbol HNVR. Size and pricing of the deal have not yet been disclosed.
- Hanover merged with New York-based commercial bank Savoy Bank in May 2021. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the combined company reported net income of $6.5M on revenue of $17.6M.
- Stephens and Piper Sandler are serving as lead bookrunners for the deal.