Fulgent, Epic Sciences collaborate on test for metastatic breast cancer
Feb. 24, 2022 12:07 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Epic Sciences is collaborating with Fulgent Genetics (FLGT -5.9%) to deliver DefineMBC profiling results for patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).
- The partnership links Fulgent's CAP/CLIA certified next generation sequencing services with Epic's cell analysis platform as part of Epic's novel DefineMBC liquid biopsy test.
- The companies said the DefineMBC includes both cell-based and cell-free analysis from a single blood draw to provide comprehensive MBC profiling when a tissue biopsy result is not available.
- "As we realized the interest in our early-access program, and high level of anticipation for the clinical launch, it became clear that Fulgent's capability of delivering high throughput testing with high quality and accuracy is essential for our launch," said Epic CTO Jason Christiansen.