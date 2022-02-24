WM Technology rallies on Q4 revenue, MAU growth and strong outlook
Feb. 24, 2022 12:17 PM ETWM Technology, Inc. (MAPS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) rallies 23% higher during the day's trade as Q4 revenue surged 22% Y/Y while FY revenue was up 19% Y/Y as the company added 300+ new paying clients during the quarter and expanded licenses share in the U.S.
- Monthly active users increased to 15.7M as of Dec.31, 2021, marking a 57% growth Y/Y; average monthly revenue per paying client marginally reduced to $3,789 or less than 1% compared to prior year period.
- Average monthly paying clients increased by 23% to 4,766.
- Gross profit stood at $52M implying a 96% margin rate, which reflects a 70 basis points margin expansion from prior year quarter.
- Net income stood at $78.4M vs. $10.1M in year ago quarter.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, cash stood at $67.8M.
- FY22 Outlook: Revenue is seen between $255 and $265M, which represents 32-37% growth, with Q1 revenue between $54 and $56M, which represents 31-36% growth.
- Analysts consensus estimates for FY22 revenue seen at $250.91M while for Q1 seen at $52.87M.
- Adj. EBITDA is estimated to be between $15 and $20M and includes the impact of ~$30M in planned investments related to initiatives for growth in FY23 and beyond; Adj. EBITDA margins for Q1 are expected to be breakeven.