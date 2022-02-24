Karuna pulls guidance for late-stage trial in Ukraine after Russia's invasion
Feb. 24, 2022 12:19 PM ETKaruna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Clinical-stage biotech, Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX -10.0%) is trading sharply lower on Thursday after the company withdrew its timeline for a key data readout from a late-stage trial citing the Russian attacks on Ukraine.
- Previously, Karuna (NASDAQ:KRTX) indicated that the topline data from its EMERGENT-3 trial for KarXT in schizophrenia is expected in the second half of this year.
- “At this time, the escalating conflict in Ukraine has created uncertainty around the Company’s ability to project the timing of topline data from this trial,” the company said in a regulatory filing a short while ago.
- The trial is currently underway in the U.S. and Ukraine, involving 246 adults with schizophrenia. While enrollment in the U.S. is ongoing, the company is monitoring the sites and operations in Ukraine due to the prevailing situation and expects to provide an update in the future as appropriate.
- Karuna’s (KRTX) EMERGENT program is comprised of two Phase 3 trials called EMERGENT-2 and EMERGENT-3, both of which are designed to evaluate KarXT compared to placebo over five weeks. The company expects to generate topline data from the U.S.-based EMERGENT-2 study in mid-2022.