Universal Display rises 13% on revenue beat, raises dividend by 50%

Feb. 24, 2022 12:21 PM ETOLEDBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) +13% reported EPS of 96 cents missing estimates by 5 cents.

Revenue of $146.25M beats by $1.62M.

Revenue breakdown: Material sales of $85.8M , up 37% Y/Y. Royalty and license fees of $56M, down 25% Y/Y.

Cost of materials is $29.2M, up 19% Y/Y.

The Company guided FY22 revenue in the range of $625 million to $650 million compared to $666.13M consensus.

The company raised dividend by 50% to $0.30, payable on March 31, to shareholders on record of March 17.

Press Release, Transcript

