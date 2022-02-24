Needham raises iRhythm Technologies to buy on revenue growth; stock up 11%
Feb. 24, 2022 12:25 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Needham has upgraded iRhythm Technologies (IRTC +11.5%) from hold to buy citing management commentary providing confidence on revenue growth.
- The firm has a $135 price target (~25% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- "Our scenario analysis suggests upside to IRTC's 2022 revenue guidance, leaving room for beat-and-raise quarters throughout 2022," a Needham note stated. "Further, we believe IRTC has a visible path to profitability, potentially reaching adj. EBITDA breakeven as early as 4Q22."
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating for iRhythm (IRTC +11.3%) is a hold.