Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY -11.6%) reported it returned to a profit in FY 2021, sparked by a cost-cutting program and a renewal of long-distance travel, but shares plunge as much as 19% in London following news that CEO Warren East will step down at the end of the year.

"Even though markets were already in a bad mood because of... Ukraine, shares in Rolls-Royce fell by even greater magnitude as investors reacted really badly to the resignation" after eight years in the top job, AJ Bell's Russ Mould said.

Rolls-Royce posted net profit of £120M (~$162M) in 2021, compared with a £3.2B after-tax loss in 2020, which led to the reduction of thousands of jobs and a major divestment program; full-year underlying profit totaled £414M ($559M), swinging from a year-ago loss of £1.97B but below £566.8M analyst consensus estimate.

FY 2021 free cash outflows totaled £1.5B, after saying previously that free cash outflows would be smaller than the £2B it had earlier forecast.

Separately, East said the company, which sources 20% of its titanium from Russia, has been stockpiling and diversifying its sources.

Rolls-Royce said recently that it expects to develop a fully-electric small aircraft in 3-5 years.

