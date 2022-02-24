Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Thursday said she expects inflation to remain above the central bank's 2% average target this year and next, with risks "tilted to the upside," according to her prepared speech.

To curb surging inflation, Mester reiterated her stance for the Fed to "move the funds rate up in March and follow with further increases in the coming months" in an attempt to tame inflationary pressures, which may be a tough task considering "solid momentum in underlying demand is expected to continue." And Ukraine invasion's impact on the U.S. economy "will also be a consideration in determining the appropriate pace at which to remove accommodation."

On the other hand, "I do expect some improvement in inflation readings later in the year as demand moderates and capacity constraints in both product and labor markets begin to ease," Mester explained. Meanwhile, headline consumer price inflation printed +7.5% Y/Y in January, the highest level seen in 40 years.

For the Fed's balance sheet, Mester supports a runoff "soon and to go at a faster pace than we did" in the last tightening cycle. Furthermore, "I would also support selling some of our mortgage-backed securities at some point during the reduction process, something we did not do last time, in order to speed the conversion of our portfolio’s composition to primarily Treasury securities," she added.

Earlier in February, Loretta Mester said the central bank should transition to hawkish monetary policy.