Chart Industries (GTLS +12.3%) shares have surged after the industrial equipment maker delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat and reiterated FY2022 outlook.

The company generated adjusted non-diluted EPS of $0.73 on record sales of $378.9M (+21.29 Y/Y). Sales growth was driven by record sales in both Cryo Tank Solutions and Specialty Products.

Cryo Tank reported growth across all three of its product categories: storage equipment, mobile equipment and engineered tanks & systems. Specialty Products was driven by sales in hydrogen, cannabis, water treatment and food & beverage.

Q4 and FY21 orders of $460.9M and $1,676.1M were both historical records, contributing to record year-end backlog of $1,190.1M. Orders for specialty products were $182.3M, including $85.4M of hydrogen-related orders. For FY21, specialty products orders were up 132.3% Y/Y to $648.6M.

Orders in Q4 contributed to a record backlog of $1,190.1M at end-2021, representing continued broad-based demand across all product categories and geographies. Chart added 99 new customers during the quarter, bringing total new customers for 2021 to 402: 37% in EMEA & India, 29% in North America, 24% in China and 10% in rest of the world.

Chart had 70 orders in Q4 worth above $1M each, resulting in 226 of these 'mega orders' for the year. Strong order activity has continued into 2022, and will continue to drive Chart's performance, along with an "anticipated Big LNG cycle kicking off in early 2022" according to CEO Jill Evanko.

The company reinforced its 2022 sales outlook range of $1.70B- $1.85B (vs consensus of $1.74B), excluding any additional or new Big LNG projects, although orders are expected in the first half of 2022. Its adjusted non-diluted EPS guidance is in the range of $5.25 to $6.50 (vs consensus of $5.25).