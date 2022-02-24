Evergy FY 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 12:32 PM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-95.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.21B (+421.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVRG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.