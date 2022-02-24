TFF Pharmaceuticals inhaled niclosamide shows efficacy against Omicron
Feb. 24, 2022 12:36 PM ETTFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP +6.0%) said in vitro neutralization and viral replication assays suggested that its inhaled niclosamide product candidate completely inhibits viral replication of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.
- “Inhaled niclosamide’s demonstrable potency at such low concentrations should enable us to deliver reduced doses of the drug directly to the lung without compromising antirviral activity, thereby conferring a major potential advantage with respect to safety and tolerability,” said Glenn Mattes, CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals.
- The company said that a phase 1 study has already demonstrated that a 6 mg BID dosing of inhaled niclosamide is well tolerated.
- The company said that it expects to complete phase 1 safety and pharmacokinetic data of inhaled niclosamide by end of 1Q’22.