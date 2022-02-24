Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 12:37 PM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.93 (+28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.93M (+403.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHVN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.