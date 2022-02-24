Northwest Natural Holding Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 12:45 PM ETNorthwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-24.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $270.12M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NWN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.