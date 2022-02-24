Carter's Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 12:47 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.